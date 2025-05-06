Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
3

Why We Lost: Senator Alex Antic

Fred Pawle's avatar
Fred Pawle
May 06, 2025
9
3
Share
Transcript

The Liberal Party lost simply because it failed to provide an alternative to Labor, says newly returned South Australian Liberal Senator Alex Antic.

Disturbingly, he also recounts a moment from the election campaign when a journalist divulged that a lame hatchet job against him came from within the Liberal Party itself.

There are signs that the party harbours too many “moderates” (or, more accurately, lobbyists for dodgy commercial interests) but Antic is confident the party can revive itself before the next election.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture