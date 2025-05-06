Why We Lost: Senator Alex Antic

The Liberal Party lost simply because it failed to provide an alternative to Labor, says newly returned South Australian Liberal Senator Alex Antic.

Disturbingly, he also recounts a moment from the election campaign when a journalist divulged that a lame hatchet job against him came from within the Liberal Party itself.

There are signs that the party harbours too many “moderates” (or, more accurately, lobbyists for dodgy commercial interests) but Antic is confident the party can revive itself before the next election.