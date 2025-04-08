He Can't Be Beaten

Rose Tattoo singer Angry Anderson is a survivor of pedophilia and grew up amid domestic violence. He admits he still struggles with life, but music and therapy help.

Despite defining himself as an “outlaw” early on, Angry is now a staunch, patriotic conservative who has twice run for parliament, and, having read history voraciously, has no doubts about the malign forces trying to destroy what’s left of western civilisation.

(2:10) Gig in Brisbane’s old Boggo Road jail, 1993

(4:40) From Rock and Roll Outlaw to staunch conservative

(6:10) Philosophy behind Rose Tattoo

(9:45) Eureka Stockade

(15:30) Australia’s relationship with Britain

(16:15) How pub rock began

(19:50) What I liked about Midnight Oil

(20:50) Sharps v skinheads

(23:40) Growing up poor in Coburg

(26:50) Why I’m still angry

(27:15) Becoming a victim of pedophilia

(28:00) The forced abandonment of childhood innocence

(30:10) Therapy and survival

(38:30) Safe in music

(49:10) Running for parliament

(50:20) Charlie Lynn and the Kokoda Trail

(54:40) Colleen McCullough and the fall of Rome

(59:15) That time Bob Hawke all but confirmed my conspiracy theory

(1:03:40) Falling out with the Nationals

(1:10:50) Politicians don’t solve problems