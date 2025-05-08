Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Where To From Here For Conservatives

The election result on the weekend need not be a cause for despair. There is still a demand for 'full-throttle conservatism' in Australia, says former Queensland LNP MP George Christensen.
Fred Pawle's avatar
Fred Pawle
May 08, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Fred Pawle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture