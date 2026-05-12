Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

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Rupert Degas's avatar
Rupert Degas
2d

We shall indeed end the culture wars mate - we have to. One article, one joke, one sketch, on book... at a time. Viva la Libertad Carajo!

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1 reply by Fred Pawle
Deb's avatar
Deb
2d

Congratulations to you both on your new venture Fred! Looking forward to reading some interesting things in the future!

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