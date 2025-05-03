Subscribe
Why Conservatives Should Rejoice
Australia has dodged the bullet of fake conservatism. It is now incumbent on those who can survive Labor’s treacherous incompetence to ensure a decent…
May 3
•
Fred Pawle
176
68
Unsafe as Bankstown
The western suburbs of Sydney are among the most multicultural places in the world. Antagonism, tribalism and eclectic values make democratic politics…
May 2
•
Fred Pawle
20
6
Why Canada and Australia Can't Ditch the Socialists
Unlike Australians, Canadians are naturally left-wing voters.
May 1
•
Fred Pawle
17
7
23:36
April 2025
Angel of The Injured
Rosemary Marshall's Forest of the Fallen, a mobile tribute to Covid vaccine victims, is attracting more and more support as people wake up to the…
Apr 30
•
Fred Pawle
18
9
1:03:04
Albo Pokes the Bear
Supporting Ukraine was an easy way for Australian politicians to look like serious players in world affairs — until Vladimir Putin turned the tables.
Apr 29
•
Fred Pawle
32
6
Unwelcome to Country
The Diggers who died defending Australia wouldn't recognise the place now.
Apr 26
•
Fred Pawle
56
15
Best We Forget
There are some things about the Anzac Day Dawn Service that might make Prime Minister Anthony Albanese squirm.
Apr 24
•
Fred Pawle
20
10
Screwed by a Floppy Election
At a time of global insecurity and civilisational decline, Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton have decided that what Australia needs right now is a soft…
Apr 23
•
Fred Pawle
27
4
Albo Wears Hypocrisy With Pride
This election is becoming a test for who can hold the most contradictory opinions at once about religion, immigration, housing and what’s left of our…
Apr 21
•
Fred Pawle
28
10
Shark Hugging Is a Mental Illness
Every time the truth enjoys a resurgence, as it did when the UK Supreme Court declared only women can be women on Thursday, defenders of other…
Apr 18
•
Fred Pawle
13
2
The Arc Of The Teal
Part two of my chat about this woeful federal election with conservative maverick and political consultant John Macgowan, covering:
Apr 18
•
Fred Pawle
7
1
41:33
Unoriginal Spin
On the eve of Easter and with only two weeks left in the election campaign, both major political parties continue to mimic each other’s superficiality…
Apr 17
•
Fred Pawle
9
2
36:17
