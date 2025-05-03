Fred Pawle

Fred Pawle

Why Conservatives Should Rejoice
Australia has dodged the bullet of fake conservatism. It is now incumbent on those who can survive Labor’s treacherous incompetence to ensure a decent…
  
Unsafe as Bankstown
The western suburbs of Sydney are among the most multicultural places in the world. Antagonism, tribalism and eclectic values make democratic politics…
  
Why Canada and Australia Can't Ditch the Socialists
Unlike Australians, Canadians are naturally left-wing voters.
  
April 2025

Angel of The Injured
Rosemary Marshall's Forest of the Fallen, a mobile tribute to Covid vaccine victims, is attracting more and more support as people wake up to the…
  
Albo Pokes the Bear
Supporting Ukraine was an easy way for Australian politicians to look like serious players in world affairs — until Vladimir Putin turned the tables.
  
Unwelcome to Country
The Diggers who died defending Australia wouldn't recognise the place now.
  
Best We Forget
There are some things about the Anzac Day Dawn Service that might make Prime Minister Anthony Albanese squirm.
  
Screwed by a Floppy Election
At a time of global insecurity and civilisational decline, Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton have decided that what Australia needs right now is a soft…
  
Albo Wears Hypocrisy With Pride
This election is becoming a test for who can hold the most contradictory opinions at once about religion, immigration, housing and what’s left of our…
  
Shark Hugging Is a Mental Illness
Every time the truth enjoys a resurgence, as it did when the UK Supreme Court declared only women can be women on Thursday, defenders of other…
  
The Arc Of The Teal
Part two of my chat about this woeful federal election with conservative maverick and political consultant John Macgowan, covering:
  
Unoriginal Spin
On the eve of Easter and with only two weeks left in the election campaign, both major political parties continue to mimic each other’s superficiality…
  
